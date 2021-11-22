Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.96 Million

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.64 million and the highest is $116.28 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $480.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IBEX. Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

IBEX stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $356.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. IBEX has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

