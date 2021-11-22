Analysts Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

JOBY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 31,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,268. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.