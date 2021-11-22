Analysts Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

