Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMV. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

