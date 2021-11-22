Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.