Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

