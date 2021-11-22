Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $193.61 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $190.96 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

