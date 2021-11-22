Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post $194.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.20 million. Penumbra reported sales of $166.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $737.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Penumbra by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PEN opened at $262.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.74. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.93, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.
Read More: Dividend Achievers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.