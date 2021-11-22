Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $19.00

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.10. 1,254,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,722. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 1,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 686,483 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

