Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT at $6.85

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale cut their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.53 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

