Analysts Set Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target at $26.25

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENFN traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $19.94. 10,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,657. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

