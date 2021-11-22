Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Price Target at GBX 365.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 365.60 ($4.78).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.09) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target for the company.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Thierry Garnier bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($170,891.04).

Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 4.27 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 326.77 ($4.27). 11,162,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.31. The firm has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

