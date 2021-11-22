Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $201.59

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $154.15 on Friday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

