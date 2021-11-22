Analysts Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) PT at €37.85

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.85 ($43.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Renault stock opened at €32.93 ($37.42) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.58. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a one year high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

