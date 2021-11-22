Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target at $180.67

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $141.26 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

