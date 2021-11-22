Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 26.40 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -25.14 Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 3.59 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -44.98

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.24%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35% Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78%

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.