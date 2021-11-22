Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after buying an additional 184,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

