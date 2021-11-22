Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $151.54. 166,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

