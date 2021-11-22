Apria (NYSE:APR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apria will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,008 shares of company stock worth $3,524,010 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

