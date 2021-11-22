Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

APTV opened at $176.06 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $113.92 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.73.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

