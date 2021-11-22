AQR Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 46.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 258,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NOVA opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

