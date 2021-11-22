AQR Capital Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

