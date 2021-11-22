AQR Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

