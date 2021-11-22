AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $128,976,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $86,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,009. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $22.09 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

