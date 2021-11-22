AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,145 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 71.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PetMed Express by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PetMed Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetMed Express by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $598.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.