AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,541 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 220,383 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 640.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $30.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.25 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.