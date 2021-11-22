Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.11.

ACGL stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

