Arco Platform (ARCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $18.76 on Monday. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $566.31 million, a P/E ratio of -468.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arco Platform stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Arco Platform worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

