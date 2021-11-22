Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce $9.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $8.10 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

