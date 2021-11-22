Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.