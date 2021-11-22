Arden Trust Co Sells 1,090 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 30.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 64.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in Atlassian by 125.0% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

TEAM opened at $429.86 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.88. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

