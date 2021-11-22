Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Head to Head Survey

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.21% -53.48% Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70%

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $99.56, suggesting a potential upside of 67.71%. Geron has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Geron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Geron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 11,329.23 -$404.73 million ($9.69) -6.13 Geron $250,000.00 1,983.21 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -4.67

Geron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Geron beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.