Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.44.

Arista Networks stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,948 shares of company stock worth $205,665,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 120.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

