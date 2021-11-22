Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,238 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 323,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.90 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

