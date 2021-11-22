Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,448,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

ARRWU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

