Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARRWU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,547,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 395,397 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 293,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,448,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 581,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

