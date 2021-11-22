Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

