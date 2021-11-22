ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $852.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $811.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $420.75 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

