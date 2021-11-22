Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $62.17 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.