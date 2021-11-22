Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Donald P. Casey Sells 10,673 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AZPN traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

