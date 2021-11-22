Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

