Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 8,546 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $247,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $208,337.44.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

NYSE:AC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.20. 7,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AC. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

