Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 11,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

ASTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

