AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,778.46 ($127.76).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,398.52 ($109.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,812.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,479.97. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The stock has a market cap of £130.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

