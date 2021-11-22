AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 14th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 23.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

