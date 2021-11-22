Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

