Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £561.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
