Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £561.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

