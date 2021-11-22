Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $121.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atkore traded as high as $117.30 and last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 3336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.65.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

