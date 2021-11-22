Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Atlas stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

