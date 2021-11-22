Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO Purchases $58,400.00 in Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Audacy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Audacy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Audacy by 26.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Audacy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

