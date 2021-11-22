Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.